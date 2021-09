Rainbow Six Extraction, the new cooperative FPS from Ubisoft, was originally slated to arrive this month, but Ubisoft pushed it back to January 22, 2022. The cooperative shooter will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Though we still have a bit of time before we can dive into the next Rainbow Six title, you can preorder Rainbow Six Extraction now at major retailers. You can secure in-game gear by ordering early, too.