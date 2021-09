Winning an Oscar Award for actors is like getting knighted by the Queen. Receiving the prestigious award comes with many perks, including recognition, significant roles, and, of course, more money from movie studios in Hollywood. However, a few actors who received the award found that things didn’t turn out as they hoped after taking the gold trophy. The Oscars, or Academy Awards, were first awarded in 1929 and have become a staple in every actor’s career ever since. The ‘Oscars curse that follows some winners is sort of an open secret in Hollywood. There’s no substantial evidence that it’s accurate, but these actors might make you think differently. After winning the gold trophy, most of their careers took a turn for the worst. In this article, we will look at a few actors who were hit by the Oscar curse.