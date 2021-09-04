Evansville Christian drives the middle for 9-0 win over Stars
BEDFORD – Evansville Christian discovered a gaping hole in the middle of Bedford North Lawrence’s defensive front and exploited that attack to perfection. The Eagles erupted for six goals in 20 minutes of the second half, flying away to a 9-0, mercy-rule victory over the Stars on Saturday afternoon. Tina Geer scored four goals as Evansville Christian remained undefeated (6-0-0) with an assault that found gaps down the center of the turf field.www.wbiw.com
