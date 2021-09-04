CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Covid Risks-One teacher’s perspective

By Peter Thrasher
thesoutherneronline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Thrasher is a sophomore at Grady, he likes engineering, technology, and visual effects. This is his second year on the Southerner.

thesoutherneronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Engineering#Southerner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Marin County, CAPosted by
Fatherly

How One Elementary School Teacher Infected 26 People with COVID

An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in Marin County, California infected 26 people with COVID, including a full half of their students, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the school mandated masks, the teacher had removed their mask to read aloud to their students — while they had COVID-19 symptoms. This case study highlights the importance of vaccinations for teachers and masks for everyone in schools.
Collegestheridernews.com

The sophomore class experience from a COVID-19 perspective

Last year, college freshmen made their way onto campus or Zoom without knowing what to expect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the same freshmen are sophomores hoping for a better year due to the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions on Rider’s campus. Sophomore psychology major Jenna Rosa stayed home last...
EducationMedscape News

Back to School: Teachers Not at Higher COVID-19 Hospitalisation Risk

Teachers do not have a greater risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation compared with the rest of the working-age population, according to an observational study published in The BMJ. Researchers from Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow analysed data from Scottish schools from March 2020 to July 2021. There were...
CollegesPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Student gets ‘banned from attending virtual classes’ because he is not vaccinated

22-year-old unvaccinated student banned from attending virtual classes as school re-inforces COVID-19 vaccine policy. This student has told of being banned from taking classes at Rutgers University because he has not been vaccinated — this despite the 22 year old only studying virtually from home. The ban follows Rutgers making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all students back in March.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
KidsKevinMD.com

A perspective on comorbidities and severity of illness in children with COVID-19

“Children don’t get as sick with COVID-19” and “only children with comorbidities get very sick from COVID-19” are two statements that have concerned me during the pandemic. They have been used as statements to support loosening COVID-19 prevention measures for children, like wearing masks, and rationalizing arguments opposing vaccinating children against COVID-19. It is true that children, for the most part, do not get as sick from COVID-19. Nevertheless, while they are at low risk, they are not at no risk for severe disease or even death from COVID-19. Additionally, there is merit to the statement that children with comorbidities are affected more severely from COVID-19, but that assertion does not reveal the entire story of children afflicted with adverse sequelae from COVID-19 disease. By minimizing how children are medically affected by COVID-19, the welfare of one of our most vulnerable segments of society is compromised. At the end of the day, our society will be judged by future generations about how it protected one of its most vulnerable groups, its children.
Atlanta, GAthesoutherneronline.com

Atlanta Public Schools to administer universal screening

Atlanta Public Schools will administer a universal screener of social, emotional, and behavioral health to support students’ wellbeing. Teachers will complete a rating scale to help identify students with the potential to develop academic or other school-related concerns.
Educationthesoutherneronline.com

Weekly Covid testing should be required for students

As Delta variant cases rapidly rise across the country, some students and staff at Midtown remain unvaccinated and unwilling to participate in weekly Covid-19 testing. For the safety of all Midtown students and staff, the school must make weekly testing mandatory. It is now mandatory for teachers. Weekly testing is...
thesoutherneronline.com

Senior small group advisement meetings starting

On September 7th, counselors will begin conducting Senior Small Group Advisement. Senior advisement will include review of graduation requirements, post-secondary plans, recommendations, financial aid, & more. All seniors will be required to schedule their advisement meeting with their counselor. Meetings will take place throughout September via Zoom. Seniors must meet...
Technologymakeuseof.com

How Does Voice Recognition Work?

Sometimes, we find ourselves speaking to our digital devices more than other people. The digital assistants on our devices use voice recognition to understand what we're saying. Because of this, we're able to manage many aspects of our lives just by having a conversation with our phone or smart speaker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy