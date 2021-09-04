CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mrs. Connie Dean Thompson, Age 72 Dahlonega

By Dean Dyer
 6 days ago

Mrs. Connie Dean Thompson, age 72, of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 22, 1949, to the late Curtis Dean and the late Virginia Morton Dean. Connie was the loving wife of the late Clark “Jack” Thompson, whom she adored. She was very active in her community and was a member of the Dahlonega Woman’s Club and the Lumpkin County Sherriff’s Office Auxiliary. She also loved donating goods and funds to the Sharing House and the Humane Society. If the Humane society ever had a pet that could not find a home, Connie would adopt them and make a great life for them. Above all, she will forever be remembered as the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that anyone could ever ask for.

