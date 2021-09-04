CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Family and Church Leaders Remember the Life of Elder Dean M. Davies

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElder Davies served for eight years in the Presiding Bishopric and one year in the Seventy — Elder Dean M. Davies was eulogized Saturday by his children and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a devoted disciple of Christ, a competent and skilled colleague, and a gentle and loving husband and father.

Jesus Christ
