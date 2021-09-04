Stars settle for 1-1 stalemate with Evansville Christian
BEDFORD – Some days, that 18-foot wide soccer goal shrinks down to 18 inches. After converting the equalizer, Bedford North Lawrence had opportunities to produce the go-ahead goal and record the first win on that sparkling turf field. But Evansville Central dodged all the blasts during the final 20 minutes as the Stars settled for a 1-1 deadlock on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader at Stars Stadium.www.wbiw.com
Comments / 0