Bonnell Elizabeth Nix Cox, Age 87 Dahlonega

Bonnell Elizabeth Nix Cox, age 87, of Dahlonega, formerly of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. Mrs. Cox was born on March 31, 1934 to the late Frances and Ray Nix of Cleveland. She was a retired Child Care Worker and CNA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. Bonnell loved spending time with her family and spending time with her cats and dog Molly. Anyone that came in contact with her loved to be around her.