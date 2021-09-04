FX renews Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs for second season

It’s always cool to see a true representation of yourself—un-fetishized and without forced stereotypes—on a television or movie screen. The first time I remember seeing a version of myself in a film was in 2018, when I watched Crazy Rich Asians. Admittedly, the movie is not my favorite; it undoubtedly had problematic narrative and details, and I’m not a huge fan of rom-coms. But when I saw fellow mixed-race person Henry Golding—who is half-British, half-Malaysian—in a leading role that didn’t concern subjugation, war, kung-fu, or mysticism, I was moved in a way I didn’t anticipate. Small hints from the script—Constance Wu using a formal version of “you” in Mandarin while speaking to the woman she thought was her husband-to-be’s mother, only to find out she was not—showed there were Asian people in the writer’s room and behind-the-scenes. Unexpectedly, I felt myself tearing up in the theater (at a rom-com!).