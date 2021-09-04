FX renews Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs for second season
FX has announced an early renewal for a second season of Reservation Dogs, the coming-of-age comedy from Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Sterlin Harjo. Reservation Dogs follows “the lives of four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it. The series stars up-and-coming young actors D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Creeped Out) as Bear, Devery Jacobs (American Gods) as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis (Beans) as Willie Jack, and Lane Factor as Cheese.”www.flickeringmyth.com
