CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcPrp_0bmsaCca00

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.

So far, the growing oil slick appears to have remained out to sea and has not impacted the Lousiana shoreline. The Coast Guard identified an undersea pipeline owned by Houston-based Talos Energy as the likely source, but the company says the oil isn't theirs.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Spill#Black Oil#Offshore Drilling#Extreme Weather#Ap#The U S Coast Guard#The Associated Press#The Coast Guard#Talos Energy#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentkut.org

As More And Stronger Storms Hit The Gulf, Risks To Old Oil And Gas Infrastructure Grow

After Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast a couple of weeks ago, satellite cameras showed images of a huge plume of oil snaking through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm had dislodged something in the thousands of miles of underwater pipe just off the coast. The images of the spill were dramatic, but it was just one of over 350 reported to the U.S. Coast Guard after Ida.
AnimalsWLFI.com

Over 100 birds have been found covered in oil as a result of spills caused by Hurricane Ida

Dozens of birds have been submerged in oil from spills in Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida, and wildlife officials expect more will be found. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said in a news release that birds have been observed "within heavy pockets of crude oil" at the Alliance Refinery where the spill occurred "as well as [in] nearby flooded fields and retention ponds."
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Analysis: What Hurricane Ida means for oil and gas industry

The oil and gas industry is still reeling from Hurricane Ida nearly two weeks after the Category 4 storm slammed into Louisiana. About three-quarters of U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline after Ida forced oil companies to evacuate and shut down offshore platforms. Several refineries and petrochemical plants remain shuttered without power, with no timeline to restart production. Other oil and gas facilities saw extensive damage from Ida’s 150-mile-per-hour winds.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

In Hurricane Ida's wake, satellite images show oil slicks in Gulf of Mexico

Satellite images have captured aerial views of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico a week after Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, bringing sustained winds of around 150 mph (240 kph), torrential rainfall and a powerful storm surge, causing flooding along much of the coast. The hurricane also appears to have caused a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that is visible from space in Sept. 4 images captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite.
AnimalsPosted by
CBS News

Oil-soaked birds found near oil spill at refinery in wake of Hurricane Ida

Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that a growing number of oiled birds had been observed within heavy pockets of oil throughout the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds along the Mississippi River.
Environmentecowatch.com

Divers Find Likely Source of Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico After Hurricane Ida

The source of a mysterious oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida has likely been discovered. Divers identified the probable source as a foot-wide pipeline running along the ocean floor on Sunday, as HuffPost reported. The pipeline had become dislodged from a trench and broken open, according to The AP.
Louisiana Stateatlanticcitynews.net

Divers sent to Gulf to find source of oil leaking off Louisiana

PORT FOURCHON, Louisiana: A private diving team will attempt to locate a suspected oil spill in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico caused by Hurricane Ida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A brownish-black slick spreading in coastal waters some two miles from the oil and gas...
New Orleans, LAfishgame.com

LDWF Rescuing Oiled Birds

On Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) began documenting oiled birds apparently the result of damage caused by Hurricane Ida at an oil and gas refinery located about 25 miles south of New Orleans. The incident of particular significance is occurring at the Alliance Refinery, located in...
Energy Industrycityxtramagazine.com

Oil Company Forgets To Mention Large Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico

The oil spill’s origin was initially identified by John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at research center The Citizen Lab. He had been using satellite imagery to investigate Hurricane Ida’s destruction. “The fact that it was possible to find this spill is owed to the fact that NOAA made aerial imagery publicly...
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Hurricane Ida Left A Louisiana Refinery Spewing Chemicals And An Oil Spill In The Gulf

Hurricane Ida just wreaked havoc on my state, as I experienced firsthand last week. However, I didn’t find out about what happened in Norco, LA, until recently. In Norco, there’s a Shell refinery that was left spewing toxic chemicals into the air. Honestly, this isn’t surprising. Hurricane Ida made landfall last as a category 4 storm, and left many of us without power. I’m one of the lucky ones who got my power back on Thursday, but there are many still without power and even without water. Add into the mix some toxic air and you have a recipe for another disaster.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Gulf oil spill contained in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Contractors hired by Houston-based Talos Energy have installed a containment dome over an oil pipe in the Gulf of Mexico that was damaged by Hurricane Ida. The independent offshore producer on Tuesday said the containment dome will allow contractors to recover leaking oil from the pipeline and transfer it to tanker ships. The damaged foot-long pipeline, the suspected source of the oil spill, is not owned by Talos, the company said.
EnvironmentBBC

Rush to contain large oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Storm Ida

Clean-up crews and the US Coast Guard are trying to locate the source of an oil spill spotted in the Gulf of Mexico after deadly Hurricane Ida. Recent satellite photos by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the slick about two miles (3km) off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It...
Santa Barbara County, CAkclu.org

Cleanup Of Oil Spill In South Coast Creek Complete

An onshore oil leak on the South Coast which injured or killed some wildlife has now been fully cleaned up. The problem was first discovered in July in Santa Barbara County’s Toro Canyon Creek area. The oil came from an abandoned oil well from the 1880’s. The well had a system in place to control leakage, but it was damaged by the 2017 Thomas brush fire.
Energy Industrywbap.com

Origins of Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico Discovered

(WBAP/KLIF) — Divers have identified the source of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. After Hurricane Ida swept through the Louisiana coast, a mile long oil slick could be seen about two miles off the coast of Port Fourchon. Divers working at the site discovered the source of...
EnvironmentKTVN.com

Divers Identify Source Of Large Oil Spill Caused By Hurricane Ida

Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have identified the source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and sheared in half by Hurricane Ida. The Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, Talos Energy, said in a...
Environmentnny360.com

Coast Guard investigating14-mile-long Gulf oil spill following Ida

Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile-long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office. The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port...
Environmentenergynews.us

Aerial images show post-Ida oil and fuel spills throughout Gulf

HURRICANE IDA: Aerial survey imagery shows what appears to be a miles-long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, while a telltale rainbow sheen is visible near Louisiana port facilities, oil refineries and shipyards. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • Roughly a million homes and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy