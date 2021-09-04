CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive starter among Clemson players out against UGA

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

Clemson has announced the players who will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgia, and the list includes a significant contributor along the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is among those who will miss the game either because of an injury, COVID-19 protocols or other undisclosed reasons. Clemson did not specify which players fall into each category, though there have been rumblings throughout the week of Davis recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Offensive lineman Mason Trotter and backup receiver Brannon Spector will also miss the game.

Asked earlier in the week if he could confirm Davis had tested positive, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney would not confirm or deny his status . Swinney only confirmed the team would announce who was unavailable on gameday, a similar approach Swinney took last season.

A two-year starter, Davis has racked up 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and was expected to make up one of the country’s more formidable interior defensive line tandems with sophomore Bryan Bresee. Now the microscope on the Tigers’ depth at the position focuses on backups such as Tre Williams, Ruke Orhorhoro and Darnell Jefferies.

Orhorhoro, a sophomore, is also listed on the two-deep and could slide in at Davis’ spot. Williams, a sophomore, and Jefferies were listed behind Davis on Clemson’s updated depth chart earlier this week. Jefferies is a junior who’s played 169 snaps over 23 career games.

The departures of Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney also loom large in the wake of Davis’ absence. Both were second-teamers at the position last season for Clemson before transferring. Williams found a new home in the ACC at Virginia Tech while Pinckney left for Minnesota.

