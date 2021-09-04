CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives for the Duke's Mayo Classic

By Robert MacRae, Bart Boatwright
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
CHARLOTTE — Third-ranked Clemson has arrived to Bank of America Stadium for tonight’s clash with No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery of the Tigers’ arrival: LINK .

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

The 2021 season was supposed to be a fresh start. Instead, it offered back-to-back disappointing performances for this Clemson football team. The players and coaches had nine months to try to correct some of the issues that reared their face in the loss to Ohio State. While some of them were significantly better, some took major steps backward.
