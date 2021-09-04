CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSLFM_0bmsZorB00

South Beach s sizzling party scene is about to undergo a massive boost in police presence and tougher crackdowns on raucous crowds and crime, weeks after a tourist eating dinner with his family was fatally shot at a Miami Beach restaurant, authorities say.

“The many years of troubling incidents in this district can no longer be tolerated,” City Manager Alina Hudak said in a memo Friday disclosing plans to “create the highest level of regular police presence this area has ever seen.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber ordered police, along with fire rescue, parking, sanitation and other departments to devise a unified strategy to deal with the crowds. The police department reassigned an average of 40 officers to patrol South Beach streets, to increase “visibility” not just on nights and weekends, but throughout the day, the memo stated.

Ten officers from the county are being added every weekend to South Beach duty for the rest of the year, Gelber said in a video message Friday.

The beach-front party scene has been plagued with increasingly out-of-control partiers during holiday weekends. They city enacted a strict 8 p.m. curfew in March after unruly spring break crowds gathered in the streets by the thousands, erupting into fights, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks. Over 1,000 were arrested and many were from out of town, police said.

"It is no longer sufficient to treat what has historically been defined as “high impact periods” as anomalies when every weekend brings significant crowds and challenges," Hudak said.

Additional code officers and park rangers will be assigned to enforce ordinance violations to create a “visible and constant deterrent” to overcrowding and other problems. Hudak stressed in erh memo that the parties created a “year-round threat to public safety from visitors who have demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life, public property and the well-being of our many law-abiding residents and guests.”

Gelber said more than half of the nearly 1,600 arrests in 2021 came from the entertainment district, where speeding, fights and gun violence have become commonplace. The city seized more than 500 guns this year and now have 870 surveillance cameras on the lookout.

“Every few days, I call a police officer who has been injured in the line of duty,” the mayor said. “Few cities face these challenges or ask as much of police.”

The crackdown comes less than two weeks after a fatal tourist attack, when police said a gunman shot a 21-year-old father eating dinner with his family as the man protected his 1-year-old son.

Twenty-two year-old Tamarius Davis told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield last month because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to an arrest report.

Since then, terrified residents have urged the mayor to take action. The mayor noted that Wakefield's killing happened at 6:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, but he said the world didn't hear about a stabbing earlier this week or the frequent early morning shootings.

“We cannot, we cannot accept this as our normal,” Gelber said.

He warned that the new stepped-up police presence was not sustainable, and said the party district needs to be rezoned with fewer bars and clubs and more residential and office building.

Gelber also wants an earlier curfew on alcohol sales.

“What we have called an entertainment district has become an incredible magnet for crime and disorder and whatever it provides in revenue is just not worth the heartache,” the mayor said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Partiers#Park Rangers#Alcohol#Guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Miami, FLmiamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Progress Pride Flag Raising

The City of Miami Beach welcomes the return of Miami Beach Pride with a ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride Flag outside City Hall on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., which will be followed by the popular “Pride Lights the Night” at 7 p.m. along nearby Lincoln Road.
Miami Beach, FLremiamibeach.com

Miami Beach City Manager Unveils New Enforcement Strategy for South Beach

Plan released in advance of special meeting to discuss crime and safety in the area. Saying “The situation in South Beach has grown progressively more concerning,” Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak announced a comprehensive strategy for the area that includes the reassignment of 40 police officers and establishment of a Unified Enforcement Team that coordinates resources from multiple departments to address the “most pressing issues.” The details of the plan were released in advance of a special meeting of the City Commission to discuss crime and public safety in the South Beach Entertainment District following the murder of 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, a tourist from Colorado, while he was dining at a sidewalk café on Ocean Drive with his wife and one-year-old son.
Miami Beach, FLmiamitodaynews.com

County readies pact for Miami-Miami Beach monorail

Miami-Dade County is finishing pre-development and preparing an agreement for a monorail and rapid mass transit line that would cross the MacArthur Causeway, connecting Downtown Miami to Miami Beach. The Department of Transportation and Public Works is working with MBM Partners LLC in an interim agreement to finish pre-development work...
Miami, FLmiamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Announces Special Event Sponsorships

Miami Beach, FL – In an effort to promote more local programming for residents and visitors, the City of Miami Beach has established a special event sponsorship program. Up to $1.5 million in funds will be awarded to local festivals, special events and community festivals that promote community engagement. “The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

Fentanyl Crisis in Philly is Turning Residents into Real Life Zombies: PHOTOS

The use of Fentanyl in the city of Philadelphia is getting out of control and needs to be addressed. The drug overdoses have spiked all over the country, but the rates are alarming in Philly alone. According to the CDC, in 2020 there were 93,331 overdoses in the country which was a record high. In Philly there were 1,214 overdoses, according to the Department of Public Health. And the scary part is that 81 percent of those fatalities were due to an overdose of fentanyl.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City Set To Pay $20.5 Million To Settle Lawsuit For Two Men Who Say They Were Framed By Former CPD. Detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (CBS) — City attorneys are asking the City Council to approve a $20.5 million settlement for two men who spent 23 years in prison, after prosecutors agreed to dismiss all charges against them, amid claims they were framed by a disgraced former Chicago Police detective. The proposed settlement with Jose Montanez and Armando Serrano is on the agenda for the Finance Committee on Monday. The two were convicted in the 1993 murder of Rodrigo Vargas, whose body was found in a van parked near a Chicago elementary school, but were later released after the Illinois Appellate Court reversed the convictions, finding...
Miami Beach, FLWSVN-TV

Miami Beach Pride returns this weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Pride returns this weekend. The festivities will kick off Friday evening with the ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride flag outside city hall. At 7 p.m., the Pride Lights in the Night event will take place at 1111 Lincoln Road. The event will...
Miami Beach, FLtherealdeal.com

Chetrit Group sells Miami Beach hotel for $42M

The Chetrit Group sold a Miami Beach apartment hotel to its operator for $42 million, The Real Deal has learned. Royal Stays Miami, led by Yedid Buchweld, acquired the 104-key property at 1000, 1020 and 1030 Collins Avenue, according to a source. Royal Stays has been operating the property under a leasehold agreement since 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy