Van Cortlandt pool remains closed following flooding caused by Ida

The Van Cortlandt Pool remains closed as the city’s Parks Department continues its restoration efforts after it was flooded from Ida.

The Parks Department says they are still in the process of determining the extent of damage and repairs needed and they are asking for the public’s patience as they work to resolve flooding conditions citywide.

While this means no one will be celebrating at the pool on Labor Day weekend, the neighborhood has found other ways to celebrate.

The city’s outdoor pools are open until Sept. 12.