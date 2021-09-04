CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Van Cortlandt pool remains closed following flooding caused by Ida

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

The Van Cortlandt Pool remains closed as the city’s Parks Department continues its restoration efforts after it was flooded from Ida.

The Parks Department says they are still in the process of determining the extent of damage and repairs needed and they are asking for the public’s patience as they work to resolve flooding conditions citywide.

While this means no one will be celebrating at the pool on Labor Day weekend, the neighborhood has found other ways to celebrate.

The city’s outdoor pools are open until Sept. 12.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

