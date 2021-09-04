Carroll announces its resurgence with a 38-6 rout of Bullis: ‘We’re restoring the roar’

2020 Record: 3-6 Head Coach: Greg Schiano. Record against Ohio State since 2012: 0-7 (joined Big Ten in 2014) Coming off its best season since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers began the 2021 season with a 61-14 trouncing of Temple. The Scarlet Knights dominated the Owls on the ground, rushing for 220 yards and six touchdowns. The team also won the turnover battle 5-0, resulting in a safety and a pick six. Saturday’s victory was a significant stepping stone for a Greg Schiano-led program seemingly on the rise, as their performance earned them 11 votes in this week’s USA Today Coaches poll — the first time the team received votes since 2012. It also marked the first time the Scarlet Knights scored 60 points against an FBS opponent since 2008, when they defeated Louisville 63-14.