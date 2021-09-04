CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Carroll announces its resurgence with a 38-6 rout of Bullis: ‘We’re restoring the roar’

By Jake Lourim
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools like to hire alumni as football coaches not because they know the hallways or because they come with closets full of aptly colored neckties but because alumni, on occasion, can recapture the past. Seven years ago, Archbishop Carroll needed one of those alumni, and Robert Harris wanted the job. In a news release announcing his hiring, Harris said, “I’ve wanted to be the head football coach at Carroll since the first day I started coaching this great sport.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roar#Gonzaga#American Football#Metro#Lions#Dematha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Arkansas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Praises Bijan Robinson & Texas

The Longhorns are set to travel and face the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of a sell-out crowd in Fayetteville Saturday night. Texas is fresh off an impressive 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette. Under the new leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns cruised through the Ragin Cajuns and are now ranked No. 15 in the nation.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Mavericks Down Independence In Season Opener 38-6

CHARLOTTE – – The Independence Patriots football team played their first game of the season on the road in a non-conference game against Marvin Ridge. The Mavericks took control of this football game early, as their big strong offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage throughout the entire contest when it mattered.
College Sports247Sports

USC’s Sam Cunningham Part Of Tide History

Southern Cal Hall of Fame fullback Sam Cunningham died Tuesday in Inglewood, Calif., at the age of 71. He has long been associated with both a win against Alabama and a loss to the Crimson Tide and the social ramifications of those games in 1970 and 1971. In 1970 the...
NFL247Sports

Game Balls: Vols 38, Bowling Green 6

Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from Tennessee’s 38-6 win over Bowling Green on Thursday night at Neyland Stadium. Bowling Green’s defense had to pick a poison Thursday night, and it didn’t take the Falcons much time to make their choice. They often dropped back most of their defense into coverage and chose to take their death by a million cuts.
Ohio StateLantern

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2020 Record: 3-6 Head Coach: Greg Schiano. Record against Ohio State since 2012: 0-7 (joined Big Ten in 2014) Coming off its best season since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers began the 2021 season with a 61-14 trouncing of Temple. The Scarlet Knights dominated the Owls on the ground, rushing for 220 yards and six touchdowns. The team also won the turnover battle 5-0, resulting in a safety and a pick six. Saturday’s victory was a significant stepping stone for a Greg Schiano-led program seemingly on the rise, as their performance earned them 11 votes in this week’s USA Today Coaches poll — the first time the team received votes since 2012. It also marked the first time the Scarlet Knights scored 60 points against an FBS opponent since 2008, when they defeated Louisville 63-14.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston Southern coach counting on 'rowdy, hostile environment' at The Citadel

For as long as he can remember, Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson has enjoyed playing and coaching in tough road environments. Denson played high school football in Florida, a football-crazed state with plenty of hostile stadiums. He played collegiately at Notre Dame, ending his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher. Some of his best moments and memories as a member of the Fighting Irish came in games away from South Bend.
Tennessee Statehustlebelt.com

What We Learned: Takeaways from BGSU’s 38-6 loss to Tennessee

On Thursday, the Bowling Green Falcons kicked off their season with a 38-6 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. In the collegiate spirit, here are five things we learned from the proceedings:. Bowling Green is not in the SEC. Shocking, I know, but even the obvious things still...
College Sportsonefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes for the Toledo Rockets

As mentioned last week, I will feature the Most Interesting, Most Wildly Inaccurate, and Most Accurate Takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Here we go!. Interesting. While Kyle Hamilton didn’t throw any spears......he pretty much did (metaphorically). I usually hate stupid penalties but I HAVE...
Syracuse, NYWashington Post

Syracuse hosts Rutgers; 1st home game with fans in 650 days

Syracuse already has matched its win total from last season, and that’s a good thing. Still, that’s not saying much one game into the season. At least it’s nice for the players to finally enter a week on a positive note after a 10-loss campaign. “I feel like there’s a...
College Sportsnittanysportsnow.com

PSU Football

Penn State Fans Will See Game Day Improvements at Beaver Stadium. For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Penn State fans will be allowed to pack Beaver Stadium as the Nittany... — PSU Football. When Penn State senior kicker Jordan Stout left four points off the...
Georgia State247Sports

Dan Jackson 'seized the moment' in Georgia's secondary

Five-star prospects can be found all over Georgia's roster. They can be found all over Georgia's defensive depth chart, too. But as the Bulldogs 10-3 win over Clemson unfolded on Saturday, it was an eclectic group of talent that made it happen. Former three-star prospect Jordan Davis played a large...
College SportsGreenwichTime

Hugh Bailey: Let UConn football be bad

It’s been quite a comedown for the New York Times college football national champion of 2020. Driven by COVID restrictions, UConn didn’t play football last year, and given that it doesn’t have a conference to play in and that no one pays much attention anyway, hardly anyone noticed. A New York Times columnist, though, declared UConn the sport’s “real champion”: the school was “the first ... team to squarely face the coronavirus and decide against playing a single snap during a raging pandemic,” Kurt Streeter wrote.
Footballtelegram.com

Holy Cross' Matthew Sluka exudes confidence as sophomore QB

Holy Cross sophomore quarterback Matthew Sluka brings confidence to his position to begin with, and the decisions he made, the poise he showed and the plays he delivered in the Crusaders’ opening win at the University of Connecticut last weekend should only elevate his self-assuredness. Sluka passed for 123 yards,...
Indiana StateWashington Post

Northwestern looking to bounce back against Indiana State

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald wasn’t worried about the Wildcats looking past an FCS team. All he had to do is show the ugly video from last week. Northwestern hosts Indiana State on Saturday looking to steady itself after a wobbly and decisive season-opening loss to Michigan State at home last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy