Last year’s Madden NFL 21 seemed to be the breaking point for many fans of the long-running series who became fed up with seeing an annual release with minor improvements and a roster update. Most of this backlash was from Franchise players. Franchise, a mode that once had tons of meaningful features, had become a hollow shell of its former self. This led to EA Tiburon and EA Sports eventually acknowledging their lack of commitment to the mode and promised more changes in Madden NFL 22.