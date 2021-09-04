CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 5

By Ryan Schwartz
 6 days ago
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming .

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming , it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 28 premieres (including the long-awaited second half of Billions ‘ fifth season, as well as a Days of Our Lives spinoff, a Doogie Howser reboot and the very last episodes of Lucifer ), 13 finales (including Good Trouble, Rick and Morty and The Republic of Sarah ) and a smattering of films and specials (including Lifetime’s latest Harry and Meghan dramatization and myriad 9/11 retrospectives).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 finale (The CW)
9 pm Billions Season 5B premiere (Showtime)
9 pm Guilt Stateside premiere (PBS)
11 pm Rick and Morty Season 5 finale (Adult Swim; two episodes)

MONDAY, SEPT. 6
3 am Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem series premiere/five-day event (Peacock)
8 pm Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace TV-movie premiere (Lifetime)
9 pm Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones Season 1 finale (Food Network)
9 pm The Republic of Sarah series finale (The CW)
10 pm American Dad Season 16 finale (TBS)
12 am Robot Chicken Season 11 premiere (Adult Swim)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
8 pm Queen Sugar Season 6 premiere (OWN)
10 pm American Crime Story Season 3 (aka Impeachment ) premiere (FX)
10 pm College Bowl Season 1 finale (NBC)
10 pm Hard Knocks Season 16 finale (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
3 am The Circle Season 3 premiere (Netflix)
3 am Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. series premiere (Disney+)
3 am Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)
9 pm Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 With Robin Roberts special (ABC; two hours)
9:30 pm Good Trouble Season 3 finale (Freeform; 90 minutes)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
3 am All the Queen’s Men series premiere (BET+; all 10 episodes)
3 am American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3 premiere (Peacock; first two episodes)
3 am Behind the Music midseason finale (Paramount+)
3 am Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammed Ali documentary premiere (Netflix)
3 am Frogger series premiere (Peacock; first three episodes)
3 am Kin series premiere (AMC+)
3 am Sweet Life: Los Angeles reunion special (HBO Max)
3 am Top Chef Family Style series premiere (Peacock; first two episodes)
3 am Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco Season 1 finale (Discovery+)
8 pm Heartland Season 14 finale (UPtv)
8:20 pm Sunday Night Football Season 35 premiere (NBC; special night)
9 pm CBS Fall Preview special (CBS)
10 pm It Couldn’t Happen Here series premiere (SundanceTV)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
3 am Come From Away film premiere (Apple TV+)
3 am Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem limited series finale (Peacock)
3 am Kate film premiere (Netflix)
3 am Lucifer final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Malignant film premiere (HBO Max)
3 am Metal Shop Masters series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Pretty Hard Cases series premiere (IMDb TV; all episodes)
3 am Shock Doc: The Curse of Lizzie Borden documentary premiere (Discovery+)
3 am The Voyeurs film premiere (Amazon Prime)
7:30 pm The Smurfs series premiere (Nickelodeon)
8 pm The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11 special (CBS)
11 pm Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy on Earth: NYC 2020-2021 special (Comedy Central)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
10 pm NYC EPICENTERS 9/11->2021 1/2 docuseries finale (HBO)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

TV SeriesTVLine

Riverdale, Evil, Bachelor in Paradise, AHS

The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but we’re not done celebrating summer television just yet. On the contrary, our latest Quotes of the Week compilation features 15-plus sound bites from the past seven days of TV, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV & VideosTVLine

News of the World Premiere, College Football and More

On TV this Saturday: Tom Hanks delivers News of the World, college football kicks off in earnest and Jodie Foster’s latest debuts on Showtime. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. ABC, Fox. College Football. CBS. 8:46 Films. Lifetime. Cheer for Your Life. BBC...
MoviesTVLine

What to Watch: 9/11 20th Anniversary Specials, Movies and Documentaries

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that forever changed the course of U.S. history. That fateful day spawned boundless destruction and devastation that will never be forgotten. To help you commemorate the lives lost, we’ve compiled this list of upcoming 9/11 programming airing and...
Chicago, ILcountryliving.com

This Is the Real Reason Monica Raymund Left 'Chicago Fire'

One of the worst parts about falling in love with a TV show is the inevitable moment when one of your favorite characters leaves. And in the case of Chicago Fire, despite being on the brink of its 10th season, which is set to debut on September 22, fans are fixated on the hole that’s been left behind following Monica Raymund’s exit from the show at the end of season 6.
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Longtime Star Taking Break From Series, Promises to Return

Longtime General Hospital star Genie Francis has announced that she will be taking a break from the series, but promises that she will return. Recently, Francis spoke with TV Insider and shared her plans to take a short hiatus from the daytime soap opera. Francis issued a statement to the outlet, explaining that she loves working on General Hospital, and that she is eager to get some rest and relaxation before coming back for new episodes.
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
Hawaii Statetvinsider.com

‘Hawaii Five-0’ Vet Scott Caan to Return to CBS for ‘Topangaland’ PI Drama

Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan is coming back to CBS to lead the new drama series, Topangaland, which he will also co-write and executive produce. Topangaland, which Caan has co-written with SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell, revolves around a laid-back ex-cop (Caan) who works for his highly respected father’s private detective agency. The series follows Caan’s character cracking cases, from Malibu mansions to Topanga hippie communes to Venice back alleys, all while dealing with a troubled relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family.
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV & VideosComicBook

CSI Star William Petersen Hospitalized While Filming Spinoff Series

Actor William Petersen, who is best known for his work as Dr. Gil Grissom on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after a health scare on the set of CSI: Vegas. The news was initially broken by TMZ, with the outlet reportedly that he fell ill while working on the upcoming CBS series this past Friday, and requested a break. An ambulance was reportedly called on Petersen's behalf, and he was taken to a nearby medical facility, but is reportedly now out of the hospital in better condition. It is unclear exactly what caused Petersen's illness, although TMZ hints that it could have been overexertion or exhaustion.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled CBS Drama Set to Make Surprise Return on OWN

The CBS legal drama All Rise might live on at another network. Three months after the show was canceled, Oprah Winfrey's network is reportedly in talks to order a third season. Former Luke Cage star Simone Missick led the series' ensemble cast as the idealistic Los Angeles Judge Lola Carmichael.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Sitcom Will Be Back on TVs This Fall

ABC said goodbye to several fan-favorite shows this past TV season, but one of them is living on — kind of. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs across the U.S. this fall. The sitcom will be highly syndicated in numerous markets, meaning fans new and old will be able to watch the show from the beginning again.
TV Seriesprecincttv.com

Magnum PI Season 4 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

Are you ready for more drama and private detectoring? Of course you are! There’s just a bit longer to wait for Magnum PI Season 4. The good news is fall is almost here, and that means fall TV is on its way. The majority of our favorite shows are coming back in September. We don’t have to wait until November and later for new seasons.
Los Angeles, CAtvinsider.com

‘CSI’ Stars William Petersen & Jorja Fox on What’s Next for Grissom & Sara in ‘Vegas’

“We’re the dinosaurs,” a jovial William Petersen says as he sits alongside longtime partner in crime-solving Jorja Fox in Los Angeles. “Billy’s more like a T. rex,” she counters with a laugh. The pair are talking to TV Guide Magazine about their iconic CSI: Crime Scene Investigation characters—dispassionate forensic entomologist Gil Grissom and his wife, intrepid forensic scientist Sara Sidle—returning to the lab in CSI: Vegas, a sequel to their 2000–15 crime drama sensation.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.

