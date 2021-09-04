CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open: Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Kei Nishikori and reach fourth round

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic had to come from behind to beat Kei Nishikori and keep...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Japanese#Serb#American#German#Wimbledon#Belarusian#Italian#Frenchman#Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Novak Djokovic keeps calendar Grand Slam bid alive with win over Kei Nishikori

Novak Djokovic battled to a 17th consecutive victory over Kei Nishikori to keep his bid for the calendar Grand Slam on track.Not since a semi-final win over the Serbian in New York in 2014 had Nishikori got the better of Djokovic, and he won just two games at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier this summer.The Japanese player won the first set in Arthur Ashe Stadium to threaten a huge upset but Djokovic roared his way to a 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory and a place in the fourth round.Another step closer to history for Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/INv6GMJHIJ— US Open...
Tennistucsonpost.com

US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Jenson Brooksby to enter QFs

New York [USA], September 7 (ANI): Novak Djokovic on Tuesday cruised into the quarter-finals of the US Open that put him just nine sets away from completing the calendar-year Grand Slam. The top-seed Serbian endured a gruelling showdown under the lights against the World No. 99 Jenson Brooksby as he...
Tenniswmleader.com

Novak Djokovic storms back to take down Matteo Berrettini at US Open

Novak Djokovic’s quest for history marches on. The world No. 1 is two wins away from the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969, after defeating sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will next face No. 4 Alexander Zverev on Friday in his 12th U.S. Open semifinals appearance.
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic's bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it's Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic's quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men's player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men's doubles final and the women's doubles semifinals are also on Friday's schedule.
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Can Novak Djokovic win the Grand Slam? Stan Wawrinka weighs in on his chances at the US Open

Novak Djokovic is on the precipice of greatness. The World No. 1 is not only three matches away from winning his 21st career Grand Slam title — which would be a new record for men’s singles — he’s on the verge of winning the Grand Slam. Yes, the Serbian is close to being the first singles player (man or woman) in 33 years to win every single major trophy in a calendar year.
TennisPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
TennisBBC

US Open: Record-chasing Novak Djokovic sets up final with Daniil Medvedev

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. World number one Novak Djokovic won a gruelling five-setter against Alexander Zverev to...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy