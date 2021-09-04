KCTCS sets records for graduates and number of credentials awarded

On Monday, Aug. 30, officials with the University of the Cumberlands announced the summer 2021 graduates. The following students from Perry County completed a degree at Cumberlands this summer and were recognized for their efforts: Mary Osborne, of Hazard, who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Jeffrey Coots, of Gays Creek, who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Christopher Mullins, of Chavies, who earned their Education Specialist in Principal; Kasie Jones, of Viper, who earned their Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Natasha Hurley, of Hazard, who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alan Stacy, of Ary, who earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lloyd Morris, of Hazard, who earned their Associate of Science in Information Technology; and Amber Patrick-Coots, of Hazard, who earned their Bachelor of Science in General Studies.