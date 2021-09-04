CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTCS sets records for graduates and number of credentials awarded

Despite the significant disruption to the 2020-21 academic year, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) awarded a record number of credentials to a record number of graduates. The 16 KCTCS colleges awarded 39,458 credentials, which included degrees, diplomas and certificates. KCTCS saw a nearly 5 percent year-over-year increase...

