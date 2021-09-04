‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown’s Girlfriend Raiven Adams Speaks Out About Their Relationship

After going through some ups and downs, it seems like Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his baby mama are finally working things out. Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have been through their fair share of rough patches. But after announcing that they had officially broken up, it seems like they officially began settling into their co-parenting roles. Just last month, Adams said to Brown, “It’s always been you” as they looked happy together for the first time in a long time.