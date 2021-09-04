Royal Resorts entering all-inclusive market in Cancun
The Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa is slated to open on Feb. 28 in Cancun. This marks Royal Resorts' expansion into the all-inclusive market. The resort will include 540 rooms and suites, all with an open design, private ocean-view terrace or balcony, smart TV, WiFi, Bluetooth speakers and minibar. The suites will feature living and dining areas, a tub and separate shower in the bathroom, as well as a terrace. Romance Suites will have Jacuzzis. Thirteen ground-floor beachfront suites will have plunge pools.www.travelweekly.com
Comments / 0