CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Royal Resorts entering all-inclusive market in Cancun

By Meagan Drillinger
travelweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa is slated to open on Feb. 28 in Cancun. This marks Royal Resorts' expansion into the all-inclusive market. The resort will include 540 rooms and suites, all with an open design, private ocean-view terrace or balcony, smart TV, WiFi, Bluetooth speakers and minibar. The suites will feature living and dining areas, a tub and separate shower in the bathroom, as well as a terrace. Romance Suites will have Jacuzzis. Thirteen ground-floor beachfront suites will have plunge pools.

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cancun#The Royal Uno#Royal Resorts#Wifi#Romance Suites#Jacuzzis#Mexican#Italian#Asian#Uno Kids Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Traveltravelweekly.com

Two St. Lucia resorts entice guests with free travel insurance

As part of their ongoing Paradise Protection Protocols initiative, St. Lucia's Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and the adjacent couples-only Serenity at Coconut Bay have reintroduced their offer of free travel insurance included with stays of five or more nights. The insurance program covers medical and quarantine expenses as...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

In Barbados, a Different Kind of All-Inclusive Resort

It was always one of the coolest corners of Barbados, a hotel that was equal parts boutique hotel and private club. For years, The House has been one of the most sought-after stays on the island, a small, effortlessly cool beach resort tucked in the heart of the West Coast.
Tenniscaribjournal.com

St Croix All-Inclusive Resort Set for October Launch

Divi Resorts is set to unveil its completely relaunched resort in St Croix this October. The Divi Carina Beach Resort and Casino in St Croix will relaunch as an all-inclusive, adults-only resort in October. The property, open only to travelers over 18, has been completely redesigned, according to the company.
Yogawearebreakingnews.com

Meet Cartesiano, The First Urban All-inclusive Wellness Resort In Mexico

One of the undeniable consequences of the pandemic has been the reassessment of physical and mental health. Long hours of work, problems with insomnia and sedentary lifestyle, an unbalanced diet and a strong dependence on technology and social networks have wreaked havoc on our health over the last few years. For many, the appearance of Covid-19 on the scene has been an opportunity to stop and re-establish priorities; it has also been an invitation to reinvent ourselves.
TravelLima News

The 15 best adults-only all-inclusives on the beach

If a beach getaway with unlimited indulgent meals and exquisite cocktails sounds like your idea of a vacation, then we’ve got some great options for you. These all-inclusive resorts are among the best in the Caribbean and Mexico — and they sit right on the beach. What’s more? They’re adults only, so you can enjoy some R&R without getting interrupted by squealing kids. So whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway with your honey, a solo reset or a girl’s trip, read on for the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts on the beach.
Hilton, NYcaribjournal.com

Hilton Has a New All-Inclusive in Curacao

Hilton has continued its Caribbean all-inclusive expansion with its first-ever all-inclusive on the island of Curacao. The new Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, a nod to the surging interest in all-inclusive vacations in the wider Caribbean. The property, set near downtown...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Marriott Is Debuting Its First All-Inclusive in Grenada

Marriott International is set to add another all-inclusive in the Caribbean, with the relaunch of the Royalton Grenada all-inclusive, which welcomes back guests on Oct. 1, Caribbean Journal has learned. And while it’s technically a reopening, it’s practically a brand-new resort — the Royalton has just opened for the first...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort Marks Grand Opening with Celebratory Event

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton welcomed local dignitaries and VIPs, including resort owner Atilay Uslu along with his family, general manager Biray Öğüt, operations manager Mehmet Fersiz and other members of the hotel team to celebrate the property's grand opening. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the property, which officially joined Hilton's Curio Collection, a global portfolio of over 100 unique hotels and resorts. Located at 31 Pater Eeuwensweg, Willemstad, Curaçao, near downtown Otrobanda and Punda, the property is owned by Corendon Hotels & Resorts B.V. and managed by Corendon Curacao Holding B.V.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Are All Inclusive Resorts Worth It? We Tried It, And It’s Not Our Thing

Are All Inclusive Resorts Worth It? We Tried It, And It’s Not Our Thing. Are all inclusive resorts worth it? Not for us. My wife and I recently stayed at an all-inclusive resort for the first time, and it just wasn’t for us. Sure, the food was great. Facilities were amazing. Impressive features and layout. Awesome staff. But it just wasn’t our thing. We checked it out, and it’s not for us. Here’s our experience, for anyone wondering what the hype is all about.
Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

All-Inclusive Ski Resort, Club Med to Open First North American Location

Club Med, the global, all-inclusive resort brand, will open its first North American location this winter in Québec, Canada. Called Club Med Québec, the brand’s newest four-season all-inclusive ski resortis slated to open its doors to guests starting December 3, 2021. Just 90 minutes away from Québec City in the...
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Sandals All-Inclusive Vacations: For the Whole Family!

Sandals Resorts has become synonymous with the image of a happy couple enjoying a romantic and worry-free vacation where absolutely everything is taken care of because it is truly all-inclusive. But what if you’re a family? At Sandals Beaches, the entire family is welcome!
Travelcaribjournal.com

In Dominica, A New Kind of Caribbean All-Inclusive Vacation

The Caribbean’s Nature Island is about to get its first-ever all-inclusive resort experience. But it’s also getting a new kind of all-inclusive vacation. Roseau’s signature Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort is launching a new all-inclusive program, one it bills as an “all-inclusive, island included” experience. That means it’s not...
Chicago, ILLodging

The LaSalle Hotel to Open in February 2022

CHICAGO—The Prime Group, Inc. and Aimbridge Hospitality will open The LaSalle Hotel in early February 2022, offering travelers a luxury destination in Chicago’s Loop. The LaSalle Hotel will occupy the top five floors of a historic building adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and will offer business and leisure travelers the vibe of the original LaSalle Hotel, which opened in 1909.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Hotel 1000 Seattle joins LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts has officially entered the United States’ Pacific Northwest region with the addition of Hotel 1000 Seattle, a 120-room urban luxury retreat located in the city’s vibrant Downtown business and arts district. The property, previously known as Loews Hotel 1000, joined the LXR portfolio in late August 2021, making it the third domestic addition to Hilton’s luxury collection brand and the first LXR property in the region. The transition will be followed by a 2022 renovation to further elevate the guest experience with added amenities, and enhanced design.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Special Fall Sale at Panama Jack Resorts Cancun

In need of some serious fun in the sun? Look no further than picture-perfect Panama Jack Resorts. Cancun is Mexico’s hottest destination for nonstop fun and with countless all-inclusive activities for all ages, you don’t have to step foot outside Panama Jack Resorts Cancun to soak it all in. Adventure seekers can catch a wave or learn to scuba dive while beach bums can camp out in a cabana, daiquiri in hand.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

RQ: Conrad Maldives Blocks Awards?

A LoyaltyLobby reader sent us a message about apparent award blocking taking place at the Conrad Maldives. Readers are encouraged to send us questions, comments, or opinions by email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll try to cover them here several times a week. You can access Conrad Maldives here. We...
TravelTimes Union

Zeldiva Luxury Wins Coveted Title of Best Luxury Concierge Service Provider for 2021

MALDIVES (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards have presented Zeldiva Luxury in the Maldives with the title of best luxury concierge service provider for 2021. Based in New York City, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards scour local, regional, and international resources to find and celebrate the top performers in the luxury industry worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy