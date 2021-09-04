Shroud Gives His Opinion on Tap-Strafing
Shroud, one of the worlds' most popular streamers, has started playing a lot of Apex Legends recently, as has many top FPS game streamers. Recently, the team behind Apex, Respawn Entertainment, decided to remove a common movement strategy in the game. This mechanic, called tap strafing, gives PC players an advantage over those on the console, and many were happy to see it gone. There were also those in favor of it, however, and Shroud stands somewhere in the middle.www.dbltap.com
