Video Games

Shroud Gives His Opinion on Tap-Strafing

By Kavya Khosla
DBLTAP
 6 days ago
Shroud, one of the worlds' most popular streamers, has started playing a lot of Apex Legends recently, as has many top FPS game streamers. Recently, the team behind Apex, Respawn Entertainment, decided to remove a common movement strategy in the game. This mechanic, called tap strafing, gives PC players an advantage over those on the console, and many were happy to see it gone. There were also those in favor of it, however, and Shroud stands somewhere in the middle.

DBLTAP

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

