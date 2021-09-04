CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Blake Shelton Shouts Out Nebraska Football After New Song is Named ‘Song of the Game’

By Matthew Memrick
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiVkI_0bmsYu0w00

Blake Shelton’s song “Corn” and Nebraska football went hand in hand in Saturday’s game.

The Cornhuskers (1-1) defeated the Fordham (N.Y.) Rams, 52-7, for the team’s first win of its young season.

I mean, it truly is the perfect song for any corn-loving Nebraska fan. Just on YouTube stats alone, the video boasts more than 178.3K total views and 3.4K likes.

The star threw a shout-out to the college football team as they featured his song, “Corn,” during the game. The photo featured the jingle as the “Song Of The Game.”

The song is also on Blake Shelton’s new album, “Body Language,” released in May. If it grows in popularity in the state, it could even be the third single off the album with “Happy Anywhere” and “Minimum Wage.”

Shelton Back on Tour

There was no way to tell if Blake Shelton was in Nebraska this weekend, but he’ll soon be back on tour, starting next week.

This past week, he performed at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville.

The superstar opened with “Minimum Wage” and “Boys Round Here.” Later, he performed “God’s Country” before going on to duet with his wife, Gwen Stefani, on their chart-topping hit, “Happy Anywhere.”

On Friday, he posted an Instagram photo with the caption: “I love country music!!!!!!!! Thanks for the good time #CMASummerJam! @cma @gwenstefani

On Thursday, Blake Shelton will be at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for a Friends and Heroes Tour Stop. Tickets start at $25. This past week, John Anderson will replace Trace Adkins for the final three shows of the tour. Martina McBride, Tracy Bird, and special guest Lindsay Ell.

Another Star Coming For Shelton

For Season 21, Shelton is in a new ad for his show, “The Voice.” In it, a voiceover question asks, “Can the country king keep his crown?”

Shelton is on a winning streak at the moment as a coach. He’s won eight times and many fans have warmed up to his jokes and overall personality on the show.

The upcoming season teases that newcomer star and singer Ariana Grande will work to break the streak.

“I’m the returning champion of The Voice, and I plan on swaying,” Blake Shelton says in the new teaser advertisement.

Shelton, who joins competitive judges Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend this season, has been on the show since 2011.

Clarkson gave some advice to Grande recently, including the first tidbit of not “trusting” Blake Shelton.

“Even when he seems sweet and like he’s being really sweet about it, it’s a trick. Don’t trust him,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson’s second bit of advice is to bring tissues in case there’s crying.

“It’s fun to have your own TV show — this is mine; I’ve had this one for years,” he quips to one hopeful singer.

One fellow judge, Legend, jokingly pleads for a singer not to pick Shelton.

Comments / 4

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
John Legend
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Lindsay Ell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Team#American Football#Cornhuskers#Fordham#Huskers#Cma#Instagram#Bridgestone Arena#A Friends And Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson Replaces Wedding Ring With Black Diamond After Winning Prenup Battle Against Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid Bitter Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is using her money wisely because she's replaced her wedding ring with a black diamond after a judge ruled the singer gets to keep her millions in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Article continues below advertisement. The 39-year-old Voice judge showcased her latest pricey accessory while backstage ahead...
AgriculturePopculture

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Makes Surprising Career Change Amidst Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has made a surprising career change, amidst his divorce from the singer and talk show host. According to Radar Online, Blackstock has began working as a rancher in Montana, following his exit from the entertainment industry. He had previously worked as a music manager, handling Clarkson's career, as well as other big stars such as Blake Shelton.
NFL995qyk.com

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Pink Cowgirl Outfit Before Blake Shelton Show

Gwen Stefani is on the tour bus with her husband Blake Shelton as he embarks on his “Heroes and Friends Tour” and she’s been having some fun. She recently posted to her Insta stories clips of her watching her man at soundcheck singing the words to all of his songs.
MusicGossip Cop

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Just Weeks After Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship has received a lot of media coverage ever since the couple first went public. But are Shelton and Stefani struggling to maintain a healthy relationship because of various strains? Gossip Cop has looked into several reports saying the celebrity couple is on the verge of collapsing, so let’s investigate.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
Trouble Relationshiptalentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Gets Montana Ranch in Divorce, Asks Judge to Restore Her Last Name

Kelly Clarkson has been going through the ringer while facing legal battles with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Now, The Voice coach received a victory as her prenup was validated by a judge. Due to this decision, Clarkson will keep the couple’s Montana ranch, where Blackstock currently lives, along with all assets and income earned during the marriage. Clarkson also asked the judge to restore her maiden name.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Slays In Short Shorts & A Crop Top On ‘Honeymoon Tour’ With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has stunned in a yellow plaid jacket with sparkly, black short shorts as she supported her husband Blake Shelton on tour in Ohio. Blake Shelton, 45, and Gwen Stefani, 51, are a serious power couple! The “Hollaback Girl” singer supported her husband when he hit the stage for an August 25 concert at Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The blonde beauty shared a series of selfies backstage, including a clip of Blake hitting the stage, and a sneak peek at his set list. It featuted a number of his biggest hits, along with the couple’s duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”
Musicwomansday.com

Adam Levine Drops F-Bomb While Calling Out Blake Shelton on Concert Stage

As those who watch The Voice know all too well, the Maroon 5 singer and country superstar have long enjoyed a love-hate relationship both on and off camera. Even though Adam left The Voice in 2019, their "frenemy-ship" is still going strong, with both continuing to poke fun at the other on talk shows and crack shady jokes on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy