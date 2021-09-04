Blake Shelton Shouts Out Nebraska Football After New Song is Named ‘Song of the Game’

Blake Shelton’s song “Corn” and Nebraska football went hand in hand in Saturday’s game.

The Cornhuskers (1-1) defeated the Fordham (N.Y.) Rams, 52-7, for the team’s first win of its young season.

I mean, it truly is the perfect song for any corn-loving Nebraska fan. Just on YouTube stats alone, the video boasts more than 178.3K total views and 3.4K likes.

The star threw a shout-out to the college football team as they featured his song, “Corn,” during the game. The photo featured the jingle as the “Song Of The Game.”

The song is also on Blake Shelton’s new album, “Body Language,” released in May. If it grows in popularity in the state, it could even be the third single off the album with “Happy Anywhere” and “Minimum Wage.”

Shelton Back on Tour

There was no way to tell if Blake Shelton was in Nebraska this weekend, but he’ll soon be back on tour, starting next week.

This past week, he performed at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville.

The superstar opened with “Minimum Wage” and “Boys Round Here.” Later, he performed “God’s Country” before going on to duet with his wife, Gwen Stefani, on their chart-topping hit, “Happy Anywhere.”

On Friday, he posted an Instagram photo with the caption: “I love country music!!!!!!!! Thanks for the good time #CMASummerJam! @cma @gwenstefani”

On Thursday, Blake Shelton will be at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for a Friends and Heroes Tour Stop. Tickets start at $25. This past week, John Anderson will replace Trace Adkins for the final three shows of the tour. Martina McBride, Tracy Bird, and special guest Lindsay Ell.

Another Star Coming For Shelton

For Season 21, Shelton is in a new ad for his show, “The Voice.” In it, a voiceover question asks, “Can the country king keep his crown?”

Shelton is on a winning streak at the moment as a coach. He’s won eight times and many fans have warmed up to his jokes and overall personality on the show.

The upcoming season teases that newcomer star and singer Ariana Grande will work to break the streak.

“I’m the returning champion of The Voice, and I plan on swaying,” Blake Shelton says in the new teaser advertisement.

Shelton, who joins competitive judges Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend this season, has been on the show since 2011.

Clarkson gave some advice to Grande recently, including the first tidbit of not “trusting” Blake Shelton.

“Even when he seems sweet and like he’s being really sweet about it, it’s a trick. Don’t trust him,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson’s second bit of advice is to bring tissues in case there’s crying.

“It’s fun to have your own TV show — this is mine; I’ve had this one for years,” he quips to one hopeful singer.

One fellow judge, Legend, jokingly pleads for a singer not to pick Shelton.