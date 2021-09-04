CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Acosta calls out GOP figures sounding alarm on Afghan refugees

hazard-herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Jim Acosta looks at how some right-wing media voices and politicians are expressing concern over the possibility of Afghan refugees bringing extremist ideas to the country, but ignoring the extremist ideas within their own party.

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#The Extremist#Cnn#Gop#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationTimes Daily

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year's midterm elections.
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: The most dangerous Trump exposé

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals." What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published...

Comments / 0

Community Policy