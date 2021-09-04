CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Comanche, east central Jackson, south central Kiowa and northern Tillman Counties through 545 PM CDT At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorm from near Tipton northeastward toward Medicine Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cache, Snyder, Tipton, Mountain Park, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Manitou, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Tom Steed Reservoir, Fort Sill, Lake Ellsworth, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Mount Scott, Doris Campground and The Visitor Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

