Dodging a Few Showers; Sunny Labor Day Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get the sunglasses ready for the rest of the holiday weekend. Outside of a passing shower Sunday evening, sunshine is on the way!. Clouds were on the way out Saturday evening - following a few spotty showers on Badger Game Day. Temperatures fall into the lower and mid 50s under a mainly clear sky. Sunday starts off sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s - near 80ºF. Clouds build back in during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. The frontal boundary may produce a few passing showers later in the evening.