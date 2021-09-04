Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

The United States Men’s National Team returns to home soil on Sunday night for a 2022 World Cup Qualifying showdown with rival Canada at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. In their first qualifying match, the Americans had to settle for a point on the road versus El Salvador in a 0-0 draw, while Canada also drew in their opening qualifier, tying Honduras 1-1. Manager Gregg Berhalter will expect his team to find the back of the net this time around after failing to break through versus El Salvador, with the U.S. led by the trio of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna. The Canadians, meanwhile, received their lone goal versus Honduras via the penalty spot from Cyle Larin in the 66th minute. It’ll be the first matchup between the two countries since a 1-0 victory for the USA during this past summer’s Gold Cup competition.