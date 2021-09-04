CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

cbs17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Winning home games is the key to World Cup qualifying, and the Americans go into Sunday night’s match against visiting Canada uncertain whether star attacker Christian Pulisic will be available and knowing No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains out. Pulisic is regaining fitness following a positive...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Zack Steffen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Caribbean Cup#Canada#Concacaf Gold Cup#Ap#Americans#Ederson#Bayern Munich#Canadians#Nissan Stadium#Concacaf Nations League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MLSCBS Sports

Christian Pulisic to miss USMNT's World Cup qualifier vs. El Salvador; USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen also out

The United States men's national team will be without star playmaker Christian Pulisic and starting goalkeeper Zack Steffen for their opening World Cup qualifying match on Thursday. The team kicks off its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against El Salvador. Pulisic, who tested positive for COVID before the international window, did not travel with the team to San Salvador for Thursday's clash, a 10:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Estadio Cuscatlan on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Steffen also did not travel, while coach Gregg Berhalter named Matt Turner the starter in goal.
Soccerkion546.com

Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh Sargent. They joined captain Christian Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation.
MLSESPN

Pepi's stunning USMNT debut in crucial World Cup qualification win vs. Honduras eases pressure on coach Gregg Berhalter

Patience was beginning to wear thin. Coming off two disappointing draws to open their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, the United States men's national team went into half-time trailing 1-0 to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday night. It was a disjointed, uninspired performance that called into question head coach Gregg Berhalter's tactical acumen and the players' collective desire. Had the result held, Berhalter's job status -- fair or not -- would have been up for debate.
MLSFOX Sports

Berhalter, USMNT face immense pressure entering matchup with Honduras

It’s fair to criticize U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for a number of things following the sputtering men’s national team’s wholly unconvincing start to 2022 World Cup qualifying. But sending key midfielder Weston McKennie back to Italian powerhouse Juventus before Wednesday’s now-pivotal match in Honduras for breaking team rules isn’t one...
MLSFOX Sports

Ricardo Pepi, USMNT bench spark crucial win over Honduras in World Cup qualifier

Down 1-0 with 45 minutes to go in Wednesday’s pivotal match against Honduras in San Pedro Sula, the U.S. men’s national team’s listless start to 2022 World Cup qualifying appeared destined to continue. The live standings painted a grim picture. Barring an unlikely second-half comeback — only twice in their...
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Three Thoughts On USMNT’s Three September Qualifiers

Gregg Berhalter’s United States Men’s National Team finally had a breakthrough performance fans were expecting in the second half of their third CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. It just came on the back of perhaps the worst performance the team has had all year surrounded by a lot of underwhelming matches hidden by the success of winning the Nations League and Gold Cup.
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

USA vs. Canada: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch World Cup qualifying in English and Spanish

The United States Men’s National Team returns to home soil on Sunday night for a 2022 World Cup Qualifying showdown with rival Canada at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. In their first qualifying match, the Americans had to settle for a point on the road versus El Salvador in a 0-0 draw, while Canada also drew in their opening qualifier, tying Honduras 1-1. Manager Gregg Berhalter will expect his team to find the back of the net this time around after failing to break through versus El Salvador, with the U.S. led by the trio of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna. The Canadians, meanwhile, received their lone goal versus Honduras via the penalty spot from Cyle Larin in the 66th minute. It’ll be the first matchup between the two countries since a 1-0 victory for the USA during this past summer’s Gold Cup competition.
SoccerNBC Sports

Christian Pulisic injury: Chelsea star limps off Honduras vs USMNT

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic took a shin-to-knee hit in the United States men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying match in Honduras on Wednesday. The Yanks and Catrachos were level at 1 when Pulisic led a foray through the heart of the Honduras third and was sent airborne by the planted leg of Honduran captain Maynor Figueroa.
MLSBleacher Report

USMNT vs. Honduras: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is off to a less-than-ideal start in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. The USMNT drew the first two games and now faces a tough road trip to play Honduras on Wednesday. To further complicate matters, midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols...
Premier LeagueRaleigh News & Observer

Christian Pulisic hurts ankle in US qualifier at Honduras

Christian Pulisic injured his left ankle in the United States' 4-1 World Cup qualifier win over Honduras, yet another setback for the 22-year-old Chelsea attacker. Pulisic was to take a charter flight with U.S. players to London after Wednesday night's game, and his ankle was to be evaluated by Chelsea.
MLSchatsports.com

Christian Pulisic, USMNT eye 'results' after Weston McKennie exit

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, United States men's national soccer team, Major League Soccer, Gregg Berhalter, 1998 FIFA World Cup qualification, FA Cup, United States of America, El Salvador, ESPN. Christian Pulisic said the United States men's soccer team is focused on picking up its first win in World Cup qualifying...
MLSchatsports.com

Ricardo Pepi leads USMNT in win over Honduras; Christian Pulisic exits early

Christian Pulisic, United States men's national soccer team, Honduras national football team, Honduras, FC Dallas, San Pedro Sula, Major League Soccer, Sebastian Lletget, Matt Turner, Brenden Aaronson. Ricardo Pepi scored a goal and had three assists as the United States raced to a 4-1 win at Honduras in a World...
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy