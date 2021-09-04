CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farewell Kotkaniemi and Welcome Dvorak

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Marc Bergevin has said it for years, good centers are not available on the trade market, you got to draft them and develop them. 3 years ago, the Canadiens drafted a Finnish player who they believed had a lot of potential and with the 3rd overall pick, they selected Jesperi Kotkaniemi who many believed wasn’t the best player available. 3 years into his NHL career, the young center is now off to Carolina thanks to an offer sheet that looked like a retaliation for the one Bergevin had made to Aho. Unlike Bergevin though, Waddell had done his homework, he came up with an offer he knew that Canadiens couldn’t match if they wanted to keep their salary structure.

