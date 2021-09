COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio State men’s and women’s golf teams will participate in the Folds of Honor Military Tribute Program this season by carrying golf bags in honor of two fallen soldiers at each tournament throughout the season. At the completion of the 2022 Spring season, the Folds of Honor golf bags will be auctioned off to raise money for the Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to family members of soldiers killed or severely wounded in action. Their mission is to “Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy.” Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded 29,000 scholarships.