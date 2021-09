This Labor Day weekend, the International Festival of Arts and Ideas will pay tribute to front-line workers during the pandemic with art and music in downtown New Haven. The festival is called “Arts for Labor.” On Saturday and Sunday, the New Haven green will be humming with performances by local and international musicians, including famed Ecuadorian musician Paco Godoy and the Gran Orquestra Internacional. The festival will also feature DJs, dance and spoken word performances, as well as the Downtown Art Quest — a kind of walkable art scavenger hunt. Shelley Quiala, executive director of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, said this weekend is all about celebrating front-line workers.