DeVito, Edwards among nine entering New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame

The man in the grey suit strode with purpose and the grace of a former athlete as he headed toward the entrance of German’s Villa on Sept. 4 in Vermilion. It was inside that building that the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame would enshrine its class of 2020 and 2021 and it turned out the man in the grey suit was one of those inductees. His name was Otis Jenkins and back in the fall of 1972, there may not have been a better high school running back in the state of Ohio than Jenkins. That fall he shredded defenses as the No. 1-running back for a Clearview Clippers team that advanced all the way to the first Class A state championship game in Ohio history. The 1972 team is also inducted in the hall, by the way.