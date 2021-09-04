CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DeVito, Edwards among nine entering New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame will induct nine people at the 37th Annual Hall of Fame dinner on Sept. 9 at Cascades Banquet Facility in Hamden. The inductees are: Mike Devito (Amity, 1980) wide receiver, played on Amity’s 1978 Class LL state championship team, then coached the Spartans from 2003-2010. Also past president of the New Haven Gridiron Club; Luigi Amasino (East Haven, 1997), inside linebacker who was both all-league and all-state, then was a three-year starter at The University of New Haven.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Maurice Edwards
Person
Mike Devito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dartmouth#Notre Dame#Trinity College#Scsu#Elm City Newspapers#The New Haven Register#Amity Hof Uconn#Fcs Holy Cross#Grassy Hill Country Club#Spartans#Att#Diamond Club Hof#Monticello#Ct Seadogs Aau Baseball#American Legion#Career
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Four to enter Southern Connecticut Diamond Club Hall of Fame

The Southern Connecticut Diamond Club will hold its annual hall of fame induction dinner on Oct. 6 at Monticello’s Restaurant, 577 South Broad Street in Meriden. Those being inducted include: Jocelyn Ruotolo Chang of West Haven, the former Little League District 4 Administrator and former Sheehan softball coach; Charlie Flanagan of North Haven, the director of CT Seadogs AAU Baseball; Jim Guercia of Haddam (posthumously), a former area star athlete; and Bob Mirto of Orange, the town’s longtime American Legion coach.
NFLAlliance Review

Mount Union's M Club announces 2021 hall of fame class and special award winners

The University of Mount Union M Club Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 class and special award winners. A seven-person hall of fame class includes Gary Fisher '66 (soccer, basketball coach), Willie Jofferion '79 (track and field), Deanne Knoblauch (women's basketball coach), Kathie Lavery (swimming coach), Don Montgomery '77 (football and wrestling coach), Jesse Pearson '01 (football), Jason Perkins '01 (football).
NFLnewspressnow.com

Chris Tabor to Enter Raven Athletic Hall of Fame

Chris Tabor, a native of St. Joseph, Mo., and the son of Mary Jane and the late Don Tabor, will be honored by Benedictine College with his induction into the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Tabor, who is currently the Special Teams Coordinator for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, will be recognized at halftime of the Benedictine football game that afternoon and with a banquet and ceremony that night. The public is welcome to attend both events. Tickets for the game are available at ravenathletics.com/tickets and registrations for the Hall of Fame Banquet can be made here.
WWEThe Daily News Online

WRESTLING: Grillo to enter Section V Hall of Fame in delayed ceremony

The 2020 Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet was cancelled because of COVID but it has now been rescheduled for October 12 at Red Fedele’s Brook House in Rochester. Names of the inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame Plaque located in the lobby of the Brook House.
Courier-Times

Six to be inducted into New Castle Athletics Hall of Fame

New Castle High School will be inducting six individuals into its Athletics Hall of Fame during this year’s annual banquet, which will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 in the old New Castle Armory on Grand Ave. Since there was no banquet last year because of COVID-19 precautions,...
moraviansports.com

Stephanie Seaman Kennedy '06 - New Moravian Hall of Fame Inductee

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Stephanie Seaman Kennedy '06, a women's basketball standout, is being inducted into the Moravian University Athletic Hall of Fame on October 8, 2021 in Johnston Hall beginning at 6:00 p.m. Kennedy, who graduated in 2006, was a three-year starter and four-year letterwinner for the women's basketball squad....
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame to add two new members

The York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame will soon have two new members. Scott Strickler is being inducted for his bowling ability. He has 16 perfect games. Mike Slatky is being inducted for his meritorious service to the sport locally. Scott Strickler and Mike Slatky will be inducted...
Vermilion, OHMorning Journal

Lorain Hall of Fame welcomes in new class at enshrinement bash

The man in the grey suit strode with purpose and the grace of a former athlete as he headed toward the entrance of German’s Villa on Sept. 4 in Vermilion. It was inside that building that the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame would enshrine its class of 2020 and 2021 and it turned out the man in the grey suit was one of those inductees. His name was Otis Jenkins and back in the fall of 1972, there may not have been a better high school running back in the state of Ohio than Jenkins. That fall he shredded defenses as the No. 1-running back for a Clearview Clippers team that advanced all the way to the first Class A state championship game in Ohio history. The 1972 team is also inducted in the hall, by the way.
MLBleadercourier-times.com

Fejfar enters Baseball Hall of Fame

Members of the 2020 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame were inducted in a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 29 in Redfield. The new inductees include Gene Lorenz of Aberdeen, Scott Bartholomew of Wheaton, MN, Curt Cutler of Sioux Falls, Steve Fejfar of Elk Point and Rich Osborn of Redfield. The...
247Sports

M-Club Hall of Fame: Sharon Thompson

Growing up in Panola, Alabama, Sharon Thompson found a love for the game of basketball at an early age. Blessed with size and determination, Thompson began to compete with players who were both bigger and stronger than her. Those pick-up games in the neighborhood paved her way to a tremendous career in organized basketball. Thompson's first varsity minutes came as a 7th grade girl on the Sumter County High School (AL) boys' team.
Cheshire, CTNew Haven Register

Russo TD gives Cheshire overtime win over Notre Dame-West Haven

CHESHIRE — It took 646 days and three plays of overtime, but Christian Russo showed the Southern Connecticut Conference why he’s one of the top running backs in the league Friday night. The senior Cheshire back rushed for 177 yards and scored the winning touchdown on the third play of...
New Haven Register

Former Stratford VFW Commander Dick Kennedy remembered as 'unstoppable,' 'class act'

STRATFORD — Richard “Dick” Kennedy served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, but his service to others continued for decades after his discharge from the military — through work with the VFW, mentoring local students and contributions to myriad other groups and organizations. Kennedy died Saturday at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy