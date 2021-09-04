CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox outbreak serves as reminder of how COVID could affect October

By Boston.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A few hours before the Boston Red Sox played their first game of a crucial September homestand Friday night, with a chilly breeze offering a reminder of the proximity of October, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom stood in the stands a dozen rows above the field, mask on, phone out. A few seats and a safe distance away sat trainer Brad Pearson, also hunched over his phone, as if waiting for news.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#The Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBtheScore

Pivetta is 9th player to test positive in Red Sox COVID-19 outbreak

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is the ninth player on the Boston Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 during the club's ongoing outbreak, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. The 28-year-old is vaccinated and his positive test is considered a breakthrough case. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Pivetta is asymptomatic.
MLBKESQ

Red Sox IF Hernández tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández. Cora would not divulge whether Hernández is vaccinated. The Red Sox are in the thick of the playoff race as they open a three-game series against Cleveland. Cora said infielders Yairo Munoz and Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A, and the Red Sox were hoping they would arrive in time to be available for Friday night’s game.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Indians lineups: More COVID issues

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a triumphant series finale against the Minnesota Twins and aim to take their third series win in a row. The Red Sox will hope to keep their bats alive in a hitter-friendly Progressive Field after a 12-2 victory last night. Eduardo Rodriguez will...
MLBhngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.
MLBFanSided

Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec has gone from massive liability to major asset

Bobby Dalbec is becoming a must-play guy in the Red Sox lineup. If you asked me back at the All-Star break if I thought Bobby Dalbec would still be with the Red Sox I would’ve told you absolutely not. Boston’s power-hitting rookie had been a massive liability in the lineup for much of the first half of 2021 but since the Trade Deadline has passed he’s been an absolute monster for Alex Cora’s side.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Former Red Sox to be immortalized in ‘Legends of Baseball’ NFT collection

Red Sox George "Boomer" Scott, Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd, and Kevin Mitchell will join Ken Griffey Jr. and Pete Rose in a new baseball NFT catalog. Former Red Sox pitcher Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd says he’s “not a social media person” normally. So getting a Twitter account this week was a big step for the mild-mannered Mississippian.
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (80-60) host the Boston Red Sox (80-62) Friday for the opener of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Tied...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Here’s how the Red Sox lineup has been impacted by COVID-19 this year

Red Sox players have missed 16 total games prior to Monday's action. The recent COVID-19 outbreak plaguing the Red Sox continued to sweep through the team on Monday, as pitcher Martín Pérez tested positive, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “We found out not too long ago, so we’re going through...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

What you should know about how long these Red Sox COVID absences might last

The Red Sox got more bad news Tuesday: Hirokazu Sawamura became the latest member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. Sawamura joins fellow relievers Martin Perez and Matt Barnes, along with Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus. Others testing positive include coaches Ramon Vazquez and Kiyoshi Momose.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Chaim Bloom reacts to Red Sox’ ‘gut-wrenching’ COVID-19 outbreak

The Red Sox’ COVID-19 outbreak reached the top of their roster this week, as All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts had to exit mid-game after returning a positive test. And the organization felt compelled to answer for the problem, led by Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. “It’s gut-wrenching,” said Bloom in a...
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Starting Pitcher Chris Sale Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Red Sox have confirmed that Chris Sale is the latest member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. It's unclear how long Sale will be sidelined, but it will further stretch a Boston rotation that has been inconsistent throughout the season.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Doesn’t Think Red Sox COVID Outbreak Stems From Low Vaccination Rate

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Alex Cora doesn’t want you to get the wrong idea about the Red Sox. Yes, Boston is one of just six teams in Major League Baseball that has yet to reach the 85-percent vaccination threshold that would allow for relaxed protocols. But as the Red Sox manage a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted 11 members of the organization — eight players and three coaches — Cora doesn’t think having a high vaccination rate would have prevented their current issue.
MLBPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Drive Poll – Should MLB Shutdown Red Sox Amid COVID Outbreak?

With each passing day, the Boston Red Sox add a new player, or multiple players, to the COVID-19 reserve list. Xander Bogaerts was pulled from the field mid-game last night after the team was informed he had failed a pregame test. Bogaerts joined Hirokazu Sawamura, who tested positive before last night's contest, as well as Kike Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez, quality control coach Ramon Vazquez and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose as players or staff members who have tested positive since last Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy