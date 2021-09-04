Canadiens don’t match offer sheet, Kotkaniemi to join Hurricanes

With a new school year comes a new season of NHL hockey, and now, a new columnist. My name is Belle Fraser, and I will be taking over “Off the Post” from the amazing Chad Jones, who graduated last semester. I worked with Chad on the Boston Hockey Blog during the Terriers’ 2020-21 season and learned so much from him, so it is an honor to be able to continue this column. I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts and hopefully hearing yours on all things NHL this year — so let’s get into it.