Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran ripped an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the game winner on Wednesday, as the Red Sox beat the Rays 3-2. With runners on first and second and two out, Duran hit a ground ball to the right side that found its way past diving infielders and into the outfield. Rafael Devers rounded third and scored standing up, opting not to slide despite a relatively close play at the plate.