Colquitt splits two Buccaneer Bash games on Saturday

By Wayne Grandy
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 6 days ago

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team ran its winning streak to four games with a 7-2 Saturday morning victory over Etowah in Cobb County’s Buccaneer Bash, but lost its final game on the two-day trip to the Atlanta suburbs, falling to North Gwinnett 8-0.

The Lady Packers had defeated Calhoun 9-1 and Kennesaw Mountain 8-6 on Friday.

Against Etowah, Colquitt used a four-run first inning highlighted by an Emily Allegood home run to get Saturday off on the right note.

Etowah countered with two runs in the bottom of the first, but neither team scored again until the top of the seventh, when Colquitt put three more runs on the board.

Allegood, who went the distance in the circle for the Lady Packers, held Etowah scoreless in the bottom of the inning to clinch the victory.

The junior right-hander allowed just the two first-inning runs, neither of which was earned. She gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 13.

Allegood and Laura Hailey Bryan each had two hits, including a home run.

Katlynn Powers, Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan, Bre Caldwell and Morgan Holder also had hits.

But the Lady Packers were no match for North Gwinnett later Saturday, managing just one hit, a single by Allegood.

Maris Hopper started in the circle and went the first 4.1 innings, giving up four runs, all earned, six hits and four walks. She struck out three.

Allegood finished up, giving up the final four runs, all earned, and four hits over the final 1.1 innings. She walked one and struck out one.

The Lady Packers will be off until Wednesday when they put their 7-2 record on the line when Cairo visits Packer Park for a 5:30 p.m. non-Region 1-7A game.

Colquitt will travel to Tift County the next day for a region doubleheader against the Lady Devils.

Colquitt’s girls are 1-1 in the region after splitting a home doubleheader against Camden County.

Last Thursday’s home doubleheader against Lowndes was rained out.

