Red Sox vs. Indians lineups: Be four-warned, Cleveland

The Red Sox can continue their undefeated September with a win this afternoon behind Tanner Houck at Fenway Park (4:10 p.m., NESN). What a week it’s been! Even with another COVID roster casualty—Jarren Duran being added to the reserve list shortly before last night’s game—the Sox just keep winning. Praise be to The Aceves, and to Jack López, who has never lost a game in his major league career. If he keeps it up for the rest of the year it would probably be a record, but we will put the research department on it and get back to you on that.