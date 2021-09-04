Baylor vs. Texas State — GAME DAY — Notes, Links, Weather Forecast, Prediction

Oregon State leads 1-0-0 all-time. Current Streak: Oregon State won the only previous meeting 22-14. Noteworthy: The Beavers came to the Midwest on Oct. 21, 1967, and shocked the second-ranked Boilermakers 22-14 on Homecoming in the only meeting between the two schools prior to this year. Trailing 14-13 after three quarters, Oregon State scored nine unanswered points in the final 15 minutes to pull off the stunning upset. Led by future All-American Bill Enyart's 91 yards on 20 carries, the Beavers out-rushed Purdue 244-144 in the contest. All-American Leroy Keyes accounted for all of the scoring for the Boilers, finding the end zone on rushes of 15 and seven yards. Keyes finished the contest with 74 yards on 14 carries and had five receptions for 57 yards. The contest was a sloppy affair with the Boilers posting six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles) to Oregon State's three picks. The Boilermakers eventually overcame the loss to wrap up the season 8-2 and tri-champions of the Big Ten. OSU's 1967 squad, dubbed The Giant Killers, finished the season 7-2-1 having tied No. 2 UCLA and knocking off top-ranked USC, as well.