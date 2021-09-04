Derek Brunson beats up, strangles Darren Till | UFC Vegas 36
Darren Till and Derek Brunson went to war tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) in a main event Middleweight clash from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 36. Brunson entered his third consecutive main event slot in the midst of a career renaissance, the outcome of a smarter approach to combat sports. By keeping his chin tucked and staying patient, Brunson has put together a strong four-fight win streak. Till, meanwhile, is still highly ranked, but the charismatic Englishman really needed to return to the win column if he was ever going to make good on his promise to challenge Israel Adesanya.www.mmamania.com
