It’s been since 2017 since Caldwell made the state tournament in football, and 2021 is set to be the season that it all changes for the Chiefs. Caldwell finished last season with wins in six of its last seven games and returned 14 seniors this season to try to continue what was started. The Chiefs just did that in their opening game of 2021 with a dominating 22-0 shutout over Mountain Lakes at home on Friday evening. This was a program that won just one game in 2019.