Police investigating after 3 people shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

HOMEWOOD, PA — Pittsburgh Police responded to ShotSpotter alerts for multiple rounds fired in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue and 500 block of Panke Avenue at 3:20 p.m.

Responding units located three victims in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue, two males and one female, all with gunshot wounds to the leg. One male also sustained a graze wound to his side.

EMS transported all three victims to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives from Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit arrived to process evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.