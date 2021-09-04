Volleyball Falls In Tourney Opener

ABILENE, Texas – Texas Southern volleyball dropped a three-game set to Green Bay by a 3-0 margin Friday afternoon in the opener of the Wildcat Classic. The first set was all Green Bay as they jumped out to a huge lead and never looked back as they claimed a 25-10 win in the opener. TSU would settle down to open set two as the contest was neck-and-neck until a 9-3 run by Green Bay saw its lead increase to 24-16. Janiya Chapman and Thalia Cordero Moreno scored late to draw within 24-18 but it wasn't enough as Green Bay won 25-18.