2022 NFL Draft: Georgia-Clemson Loaded With Prospects To Watch
Georgia and Clemson face off on kickoff weekend in what should be an excellent matchup. It’s also loaded with 2022 NFL Draft Prospects. In what could be one of the greatest opening week games, the number five Georgia Bulldogs and the number three Clemson Tigers meet in Charlotte in a game that has serious playoff implications. Whoever wins is in a serious driver’s seat to reach the College Football Playoff, while the other will need to ensure a conference title.nflmocks.com
