CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Editorial: While GOP, Democrats spar in Washington, state legislatures flex their muscles

By Daily Camera editorial
Daily Camera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Washington, slim Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress elected by strong popular majorities of American voters are gearing up to act on the plans of a Democratic president who got 74 more electoral votes than his rival and 7 million human votes. As they do, Republicans who sit firmly in the minority — and who for the most part refuse to take part in negotiations — are set to caterwaul about the tyranny of a process that doesn’t let them get their way.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Legislature#Democrats#Gerrymandering#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Americans#Supreme Court#The New York Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy