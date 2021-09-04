Stanley Tucci Details How His Cancer Diagnosis 3 Years Ago Made Him "More Afraid and Less Afraid"
Watch: Photographer Gifts Photoshoots to Kids With Cancer - Friday Feels. For the first time, Stanley Tucci is opening up about the health scare he faced three years ago. In a new interview with Virgin Atlantic's Vera magazine for its September 2021 issue, The Hunger Games actor shared his experience with cancer after being diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0