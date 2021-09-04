CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Tucci Details How His Cancer Diagnosis 3 Years Ago Made Him "More Afraid and Less Afraid"

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Photographer Gifts Photoshoots to Kids With Cancer - Friday Feels. For the first time, Stanley Tucci is opening up about the health scare he faced three years ago. In a new interview with Virgin Atlantic's Vera magazine for its September 2021 issue, The Hunger Games actor shared his experience with cancer after being diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue.

Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Stanley Tucci Found Love Again With Felicity Blunt After His First Wife's Death

Stanley Tucci is passionate about acting, food and his family. After amusing fans with his cocktail-making skills during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to wonder who he was making the Negronis for. As it turns out, the Searching for Italy host and Worth actor was whipping them up for his wife, Felicity Blunt, who had the original idea to share his mixology talent with the world.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Stanley Tucci reveals he was successfully treated for cancer

Actor Stanley Tucci recently revealed he was diagnosed with tongue cancer that appears to have gone into remission with treatment. Tucci, who lost his wife, Kate, to breast cancer in 2009, told Vera magazine in its September cover story that a cancerous tumor on the base of his tongue was too large for surgical removal, so he had to endure "high-dose" radiation and chemotherapy.
CelebritiesABC 15 News

Actor Stanley Tucci opens up about his cancer battle

Stanley Tucci is opening up on his past cancer diagnosis. In a new interview with Virgin Atlantic's inflight magazine Vera, the 60-year-old award-winning actor revealed he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue three years ago. "It was too big to operate, so they had to...
CancerPosted by
Amomama

Diahann Carroll Once Opened up about the Painful Moment She Got Her Cancer Diagnosis

Legendary actress Diahann Caroll once opened up about her experience with breast cancer and her mission to alert other women about the disease. Diahann Caroll was a legendary Broadway and TV actress. She is an icon to millions and was the first African American woman to win a Tony Award. However, what most fans didn't know is that Caroll was also a breast cancer survivor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Stanley Tucci Reveals Past Cancer Diagnosis and Difficult Recovery

Actor Stanley Tucci has had a rough go of it with cancer. The movie star, known for his roles in “The Hunger Games,” “Supernova,” “Spotlight” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” recently shared a bit about what he’s been through between his late wife’s death from breast cancer and his own bout with tongue cancer starting three years ago.

