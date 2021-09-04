Ellis Brooks on controversial targeting call, big-time performance

Another week of high school games brought another week of standout performances from Ohio State commits/targets worthy of being included in our Prep Tracker. A quick programming note: Eleven Warriors staff members plan to be in attendance at today’s matchup between IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) and Columbus’ Bishop Sycamore at 1:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game will be televised on ESPN and features six uncommitted IMG Academy targets in various classes with Ohio State offers, Those athletes include Dominick James (defensive tackle in 2022 class), Carnell Tate (2023 wide receiver) Joenel Aguero (2023 safety), Malik Bryant (2023 defensive end/linebacker), James Smith (2023 defensive lineman) and Stacy Gage (2024 running back).
