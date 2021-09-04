CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ellis Brooks on controversial targeting call, big-time performance

By David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State football linebacker Ellis Brooks could live with the suspension that came with his fourth-quarter targeting call. He could live with missing the first half of what could be his final home opener in a Penn State uniform next week against Ball State. The 15-yard chunk of Penn State...

alabama.rivals.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Ohio State#Badgers#The Lions#Blue White#Bwionrivals#Rivalssnyder#Davideckert98#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Week 1 College Football: Kennedy Brooks and Ellis Brooks impress during noon slate

Week 1 of the college football season kicked off with a full schedule. There were a few bumps in the early going, including a sloppy first-half performance by the Oklahoma Sooners. Still, we saw some excellent performances from a scouting perspective. Week 1 College Football: Kennedy Brooks shines for Oklahoma.
FootballSentinel

Targeting calls still up for debate

Following are the highlights of coach James Franklin’s Tuesday press conference:. Saturday’s game: Vs. Ball State, 3:30 p.m. (FS1) The Nittany Lions fell victim to multiple penalties on Saturday that have to do with player safety, most notably a targeting penalty in the second half as linebacker Ellis Brooks clocked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz who was attempting to scramble for a first down.
Penn, PAPosted by
On3.com

Penn State: James Franklin weighs in on Ellis Brooks targeting call

James Franklin spoke to reporters after Penn States thrilling victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. The Nittany Lions’ front man addressed the targeting call against star linebacker Ellis Brooks. “It was a tough call,” Franklin said. “The way I understand the rule is you can’t necessarily call targeting unless you use...
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

Roar Lions Film Room: Ellis Brooks Just Played the Best Football Game of His Career

Penn State's defense put together an all-time performance against Wisconsin, allowing just 10 points on 95 plays. A lot of guys stepped up, but the Nittany Lions would not have won without Ellis Brooks. The senior linebacker led the team with 11 tackles and one sack, all before being ejected in the fourth quarter on a questionable targeting call. Let's break down some of his best plays from Saturday.
Penn, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State mailbag: What's up with the offensive line?

Greetings and salutations, everyone. Welcome to the Post-Gazette's Penn State football mailbag. The Nittany Lions moved up to 11 in the AP poll after winning a road game last Saturday against Wisconsin. They're looking to keep the good vibes rolling with a home opener against Ball State from the MAC.
NFL247Sports

Penn State coaches, teammates laud versatility of 'selfless' Jesse Luketa

If anyone doubted the importance of Jesse Luketa within Penn State's game plans after his first-team absence last Saturday, that sentiment was swiftly dispelled. The fourth-year junior played approximately 70 total snaps at Wisconsin, impressing in his debut at defensive end before shifting to linebacker. Luketa competed in 35 contests...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

James Franklin on addition of Anthony Poindexter to Penn State staff

Penn State head coach James Franklin added a familiar face to his staff this offseason, and his defense is already reaping the benefits. Longtime college coach and former All-American safety Anthony Poindexter joined Penn State’s staff as a safeties coach in February. So far, Franklin likes what he sees. “Obviously,...
Ohio StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #12 Oregon Ducks at #3 Ohio State Buckeyes

The biggest matchup of week two takes place in Columbus when the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks. Both teams survived week one scares, and now the Buckeyes look to continue holding onto a top four ranking while the Ducks look to earn a victory that would be huge for them and the Pac 12 as a whole.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

2022 Ohio State Targets Xavier Nwankpa, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Deliver Big Performances

Another week of high school games brought another week of standout performances from Ohio State commits/targets worthy of being included in our Prep Tracker. A quick programming note: Eleven Warriors staff members plan to be in attendance at today’s matchup between IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) and Columbus’ Bishop Sycamore at 1:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game will be televised on ESPN and features six uncommitted IMG Academy targets in various classes with Ohio State offers, Those athletes include Dominick James (defensive tackle in 2022 class), Carnell Tate (2023 wide receiver) Joenel Aguero (2023 safety), Malik Bryant (2023 defensive end/linebacker), James Smith (2023 defensive lineman) and Stacy Gage (2024 running back).
Florida StateScarlet Nation

Georgia Tech LB commit Willis sees major difference in FSU defense

Even though he is still committed to Georgia Tech, the battle for Lee County (Ga.) linebacker Jaron Willis doesn't appear to be losing steam. The four-star prospect visited Florida State this past weekend for the Notre Dame game, and the Seminoles once again made a big impression. Willis, who took...
NFLScarlet Nation

Gamecocks add EDGE pledge

Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation three-star EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. said following his official visit over the weekend that he found everything he needed at South Carolina. After a couple of days of thinking it over, the talented class of 2022 prospect committed to the Gamecocks on Thursday afternoon, he told Gamecock Central.
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?

Penn State players back-handspringed their way out of Camp Randall Stadium following a 16-10 win over Wisconsin and aren't far from entertaining Auburn on a Whiteout night at Beaver Stadium. In between, the No. 11 Nittany Lions host Ball State in a game that appeared more compelling before Week 1....
Ohio StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Controversial missed targeting call in Minnesota-Ohio State game

Many fans watching Thursday night’s Minnesota-Ohio State game couldn’t believe that the officials missed a targeting penalty call late in the game. Ohio State won 45-31 and was leading by that score with just under four minutes to go. The Golden Gophers had the ball and were looking to drive into Ohio State territory. Tanner Morgan threw a pass to Mike Brown-Stephens, who was then hit in the head by Lathan Ransom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy