Tennis

The Latest: Top-seeded Barty shocked by Rogers at U.S. Open

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty is out of the U.S. Open. Shelby Rogers took the first set and rallied from three points down in the third to upset Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round.

