Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Lands on injured list

Here is how you know it might just not be your year:. Less than 200 miles away from where the Yankees were once again spitting up all over their pinstripes, in the sleepy town of Cooperstown, N.Y., their most reliable long-term source of good vibes and better karma was enjoying his moment in the sun. Derek Jeter charmed the predominantly pinstriped gathering, accepted his Hall of Fame plaque, and the way his life has gone, you just knew he was going to transmit some old pixie dust toward The Bronx.