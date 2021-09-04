CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Lands on injured list

 6 days ago

Nimmo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Nimmo exited the first game of the day with what was originally called right hamstring tightness. The diagnosis has since been updated to a strain, an injury serious enough to sideline him for at least 10 days. Whether or not he'll miss more than 10 days remains to be seen. Travis Blankenhorn was called up to take his place on the roster.

Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
