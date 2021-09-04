CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Habs didn’t match the Hurricanes’ offer sheet. What it means for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

By Chip Alexander, The Charlotte Observer
 6 days ago

Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play for the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s now official. The question: where will he play for the Hurricanes?. The Montreal Canadiens, after taking a full seven days to reach a decision, said Saturday they would not match the Hurricanes’ offer sheet tendered Aug. 28 to the Kotkaniemi, a restricted free agent. The Canadiens, by not matching the offer to the center, received a first-round and third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from Carolina.

