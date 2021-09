Following its announcement last week, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend from Square Enix that brings the three Final Fantasy Legend Game Boy games to mobile and PC, has gone up for pre-order on the App Store alongside pre-registrations going live on Android. These Game Boy games were actually SaGa games despite the naming and the Nintendo Switch release included all three with a few options as Shaun mentioned. The iOS, Android, and PC (Steam) releases will have added features over the Nintendo Switch version when they arrive. These include the ability to play the English and Japanese versions, a high speed mode, and more. The iOS and Android versions also let you customize control placement to play one handed or just tweak the positions to your liking. Watch the new mobile and Steam trailer below: