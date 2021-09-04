Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

Voit hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old pinch hit for Tyler Wade in the ninth inning and went back-to-back with Gary Sanchez, but that only got the Yankees back within two runs. Voit hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 27, although he's received just 26 at-bats across 11 games in that time. Playing time will likely be hard to come by for Voit despite his solid .253/.333/.442 slash line in 213 plate appearances. With Anthony Rizzo manning first base and Giancarlo Stanton alternating between right field and designated hitter frequently, Voit's been limited to a part-time role in the lineup.