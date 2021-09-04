CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

The Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#No Hitter#Triple A Norfolk#Masn Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
MLBchatsports.com

Matt Harvey bounces back after rocky start, but Orioles’ two-game winning streak ends with 6-3 loss to Rays

Save for a rocky first inning, veteran Orioles starter Matt Harvey was nearly perfect Friday night, retiring the final 16 batters he faced. The three first-inning runs he allowed, however, were enough to do in Harvey and the Orioles in a 6-3 loss before an announced 7,155 at Camden Yards, ending their brief winning run of two straight after a season-high 19-game losing streak.
MLBWashington Post

Orioles lose no-hit bid and lead, but beat Yankees anyway

NEW YORK — The Baltimore Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh inning, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Three-run inning leads Orioles past Blue Jays

Ramon Urias delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run sixth inning as the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night. The Orioles, who did not have a hit until the sixth, ended a three-game Blue Jays winning streak and gained a split of the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBESPN

Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423...
MLBNewsday

Yankees blow 4-1 and 7-4 leads, fall to Orioles

It couldn’t exactly be categorized as one of those "gut punches" Aaron Boone has talked about in a season full of crushing late-inning losses. But that doesn’t make what happened Sunday afternoon any less of a blow to the Yankees. And it certainly doesn’t make it any less embarrassing. On...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees walk-off Orioles in 11 innings | Rapid reaction

NEW YORK — The Yankees cannot and would not overlook the worst-in-baseball Baltimore Orioles, their manager vowed before Friday night’s series opener. “We can’t win Sunday’s game today or Saturday’s game today,” Aaron Boone declared. “This is a (Baltimore) team that just beat somebody a couple of times. They have guys within their lineup that are capable of doing damage if we don’t execute, so our focus is on the day.”
MLBNewsday

Yankees held hitless into seventh inning, lose to Orioles

Aaron Boone likes to gaze up at the scoreboard during games to track the out-of-town results. But deep into the afternoon on Saturday, the Yankees' manager also could look up at the main board and see a big "0" under his team's hits column. Baltimore brought a major league-worst 41-92...
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Stanton's single in 11th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single Friday night and the New York Yankees came back to edge the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the the race for the first AL wild card.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees drop yet another game to hapless Orioles, 4-3

These are the games the Yankees should be using to build momentum and breathing room. Facing the worst team in baseball this weekend however, the Bombers were no-hit for six innings on Saturday and managed just three hits as they lost to the Orioles 4-3 at the Stadium. The Yankees...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Mashes pinch-hit homer

Voit hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old pinch hit for Tyler Wade in the ninth inning and went back-to-back with Gary Sanchez, but that only got the Yankees back within two runs. Voit hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 27, although he's received just 26 at-bats across 11 games in that time. Playing time will likely be hard to come by for Voit despite his solid .253/.333/.442 slash line in 213 plate appearances. With Anthony Rizzo manning first base and Giancarlo Stanton alternating between right field and designated hitter frequently, Voit's been limited to a part-time role in the lineup.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants take back NL West lead; Red Sox closing in on Yankees

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles lineup vs. Blue Jays

Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías are out of the lineup tonight due to their physical issues, which puts Richie Martin back in the Orioles lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards. Martin is playing shortstop in his first game since the Orioles recalled him. Urías...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Add Alejandro Kirk, Eric Lauer; Blake Snell stays hot; Gerit Cole leaves start early

Let's quickly take a look at one pitcher and hitter before we get into the meat of Tuesday's action. At this point in the season, we're paying attention to matchups more than anything. While I really liked what I saw from A.J. Alexy on Monday, he's projected to face the Astros next week. I can't recommend somebody add Alexy for that start. I can, however, recommend Eric Lauer against the Tigers. Lauer has now completed back-to-back starts of at least seven innings and is tentatively projected to face-off against the Tigers next week. If you're looking for an early stream for next week, he's your guy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy